Viral Video Shows Man Dancing With Alligator In Pond

The man appeared unafraid while dancing with the allegator.

The internet is a treasure trove of fascinating videos that will keep you entertained and amazed. A man having a good time while dancing with an alligator is one such video that is literally blowing people's minds. In the video, we see the man hugging and dancing with the wild reptile. We could see a man enjoying in the waters along the wild reptile.

The video was shared by the Twitter handle @BornAKang. Since being shared online, the video has received over 15 million views, 456,000 likes, and 78,000 retweets.

Can you believe the incident? You can see it for yourself right here:

Users have mixed feelings about the video after watching it. While some users were amazed to see this, others think it is a bad idea. Many users wondered whether the video was authentic.

"There's not many guarantees in life, but I guarantee you won't see me doing that," wrote one user.

Another user wrote, "Very soon they'll start marrying the alligators."

This type of dangerous adventure gains a lot of traction on social media platforms. A similar video, which was recently shared on Instagram, showed a woman playing with lions.

