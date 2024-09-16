Watch: Woman Fakes 'Goddess Possession' To Save Tractor From Loan Agents

The woman engaging in dramatic gestures.

In a bizarre attempt to dodge a loan recovery, a woman from Rajasthan's Banswara reportedly pretended to be possessed by a goddess when loan officials arrived to reclaim a tractor. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media, amassing 4.3 million views.

The footage, shared by an Instagram user ashokdamodar864, shows the woman engaging in dramatic gestures and shouting curses at the loan agents. The theatrics appeared aimed at intimidating the officials, who were seeking to repossess the tractor due to unpaid loan instalments.

The woman can be seen raising her hands, warning the agents that taking the vehicle would result in severe consequences. The video's caption claims that a farmer in the household had defaulted on the loan taken to purchase the tractor. Instead of making the payments, the family seemingly turned to a desperate measure to protect their asset.

Although the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified, its widespread circulation has sparked reactions online.

"The finance guys came to tow the tractor. What kind of people are these, man? What all do we have to see," the man wrote in a caption to the post.

In recent days, several cases have surfaced on social media where people, instead of repaying their loans, are seen threatening the financiers. The way they threats is quite cinematic. Upon seeing bank officials, people seem to channel divine energy. They start cursing them and make various threats in an attempt to drive them away.