Watch: When Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor Did Kajra Re To Kala Chashma

Last evening, Abhishek Bachchan's fan club shared the video of their favourite actor dancing to Kala Chashma with Ranbir Kapoor. Only, neither actors really knew the original steps of the song picturised on Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. But that didn't stop the stars and the two chose the famous Kajra Re step instead to dance to the song. Take a look:
When it's Kala Chashma but you wanna go Kaje Ra Re @juniorbachchan#AbhishekBachchan#RanbirKapoor#AllStarsFC#Football#Magicbus#Singapore#AB_Junior#Bachchan#friends#Dance#kala_chashma#kajerare#celebrities#Bollywood#India#ABcrew#pic.twitter.com/IYoiZAlUG4- Abhishek Bachchan Ar (@AbhishekB_ar) April 22, 2018
The video even got a heads up from AB Junior himself who clarified the two "did one (step) that we knew."
Hahaha. Ranbir and I just couldn't get the steps so we did one that we knew.- Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 23, 2018
It's all more than fine - your fans love you none the less.
Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor along with actors Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and many more were part of the All Stars Football Club. They played and won their match against Celebrities Sports Club (Singapore).
