Watch What Happened When An Alligator Tried To Eat A Turtle

An alligator was filmed trying to eat a turtle at Hilton Head Island.

Not many animals would fare well in a fight with an alligator. These apex predators have been known to devour just about anything - from fish to birds to even humans, in rare cases. But in this incredible video, a turtle - aided by its hard shell - managed to escape from the jaws of a gator.

The video was filmed three years ago at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, USA. It had gone massively viral at the time, garnering a whopping 43 million views on YouTube. Now, the video has resurfaced on Twitter - it was shared on Tuesday by Indian Revenue Service officer Naveed Trumboo.

The short clip begins by showing the alligator with its jaws clamped around the turtle. Lying on a grassy bank, it was seen trying to swallow its prey. Fortunately for the turtle, the alligator fumbled repeatedly while trying to swallow its prey - giving the turtle the opportunity to slip out from its mouth and hop away to safety.

"Thick skin and a strong mind are essential if you want to survive in this world. Nobody can break you down if you don't let them. -Unknown," wrote Mr Trumboo while sharing the clip. Watch it below:

Thick skin and a strong mind are essential if you want to survive in this world. Nobody can break you down if you don't let them. -Unknown pic.twitter.com/NePsZm5REq — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) September 15, 2020

Since being posted on the microblogging platform, the 18-second video has garnered nearly 28,000 views and more than 500 'retweets'.

"No wonder tortoises live well over 100 years," quipped one person, while another said, "Ninja turtle in action."

According to Roaring Earth, not even hard-shelled turtles are safe from the American alligator, which has one of the strongest bites in the world with a force of 9,452 newtons.