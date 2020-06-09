Watch What Happened When A Snake Joined A Man On Trampoline

A man jumping on a trampoline was joined by a snake.

A video that has left people amused and terrified in equal parts shows the moment a man was joined by a snake on his trampoline. The video has gone massively viral on TikTok with a whopping 30 million views and thousands of comments from people laughing at the man's reaction to the slithering reptile.

The short clip was shared on TikTok this Thursday by user '@skatinggraham'. It shows him jumping on a trampoline placed in his garden when he joined on the contraption by a visitor he definitely did not expect, going by his reaction. The video shows the trampoline user scrambling for safety on catching sight of the snake, his graceful spinning giving way to frenzied running. The video ends with a shot of the snake resting peacefully in the middle of the trampoline after driving the man away.

"Not jumping again today," wrote the TikTok user while posting the video. He also identified the invading reptile as a garter snake. Garter snakes are small to medium sized snakes that are common throughout North America and considered harmless. They were long thought to be nonvenomous, but new discoveries have shown that they produce a mild venom.

Watch the whole incident unfold below:

The video has garnered over 30 million views and 5 million 'likes' on TikTok, along with more than 86,000 comments.

"Snake : why are you running! WHY are you running," quipped one person in the comments section.

"I can understand but the reaction was so funny," another said, adding laughing face emojis.

And this is why I don't ever want to put a trampoline in ground like that. Snakes like to nest underneath them. Lol I would have jumped out my skin," a TikTok user wrote.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.