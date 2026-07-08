Watch: Virat Kohli Lookalike Sparks Frenzy At Lucknow Mall, Internet Is Not Impressed

A social media creator known for his uncanny resemblance to Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has sparked criticism online after a prank at a shopping mall drew huge crowds. Kartik Sharma, who regularly shares content based on his likeness to Kohli, posted a video on Instagram showing him impersonating the former India captain during a visit to what appears to be Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The clip, shared on July 6, has since gone viral, attracting both amusement and criticism.

In the latest prank, Sharma made a dramatic entry by arriving at the mall in a BMW accompanied by four men dressed as bodyguards. As he stepped inside, shoppers quickly gathered around him, many convinced that Virat Kohli had made a surprise appearance.

The crowd swelled within minutes as people rushed to take selfies, record videos and follow him through the mall. The excitement became so intense that it reportedly caught the attention of the mall's own security personnel, some of whom appeared in the video escorting Sharma and helping manage the growing crowd.

As word spread, visitors on multiple floors leaned over balconies and gathered along railings in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the man they believed was Kohli. The video captures scenes of hundreds of people trailing behind him as he walked through the mall.

Watch the video here:

Later, he added a disclaimer in the comments section stating that it was a prank video made for entertainment purposes.. "I am a looklike creator and a superfan of viratkohli and not the real virat kohli . This video was made under supervision and no one was put under risk," he added.

While many social media users found the prank entertaining and praised Sharma's striking resemblance to the cricket icon, others argued that the stunt crossed a line.

Many users said the prank unnecessarily created panic and overcrowding in a public space, raising concerns about safety. Some questioned whether diverting security personnel from their regular duties could have posed a risk if an actual emergency had occurred. Others felt the creator had taken advantage of fans' excitement and emotions by deliberately making them believe they were meeting Virat Kohli.

One user wrote, "If your face resembles someone else's to a great extent, you can fool anyone, just like lookalike Kartik Sharma did with Virat Kohli. Kartik Sharma made a prank video in which he arrives in a BMW wearing an RCB jersey and, as soon as he enters a mall with 4 guards, the security personnel there were seen saluting him, and afterward, a huge crowd gathered around him. Sure, you look like Virat Kohli, but what kind of way is this to toy with people's emotions. This is no less than a serious crime."

Notably, Sharma has built a large following on social media by closely emulating Kohli's appearance. From his hairstyle and beard to his tattoos and even a Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey, he has carefully recreated the cricketer's signature look.

His Instagram account, under the username kartikkohlee18, frequently features videos in which members of the public mistake him for the cricket star.