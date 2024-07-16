Watch: Vegetable Vendor's Emotional Reaction After Her Son Cracks CA Exam Is Viral

The video has gathered nearly 2 lakh views on X

A heartwarming video of a vegetable seller crying tears of joy after her son passed the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam is capturing hearts on social media. Yogesh, the son of a vegetable seller in Thane's Dombivli (East), recently cleared his CA exams.

In the now-viral 45-second video, Yogesh is seen approaching his mother's vegetable stall and sharing the news with her. His mother immediately hugs him upon hearing about his achievement and bursts into tears.

Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Ravindra Chavan shared the video on X."Proud of you, Yogesh. Yogesh, the son of Thombre Mavshi, who sells vegetables near Girnar Mithai Shop in Gandhinagar, Dombivli East, has become a Chartered Accountant (CA). With strength, determination, and hard work, Yogesh has achieved this magnificent success amid tough conditions. His mother's tears of joy over his success are worth millions. Yogesh who cleared a tough exam like CA can't be appreciated enough. As a Dombivlikar, I am happy about Yogesh's success. Congratulations Yogesh! Best wishes for your next step!" read Mr Chavan's post loosely translated from Marathi.

See the viral video here:

The video has gathered nearly 2 lakh views on X and triggered several reactions from the netizens. Sev

A user wrote, "Super emotional moment. Notice how sons in Indian families are not so used to physical touch within the family that the hug from his end is kind of awkward,"

"Congratulations Yogesh, you must have made a lot of sacrifices for your success," another commented.

"Heartly congratulations for the great achievement. God bless you. All the very best," the third user wrote on X.

"It's truly fascinating how one guy can change the fortune of generations," the fourth user expressed.

"Only the mother understands the hardships that she goes through to educate the child," the fifth user wrote.