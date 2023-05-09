Watch: Uzbekistani Singers' Flawless Rendition Of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Song Sweeps The Internet

The two singers are a part of the music band Havas Guruhi

From ancient times, India has always been famous for its culture and traditions. As the world becomes a global village, more and more people from different countries are adopting and embracing Indian food, music and movies. Now, two Uzbekistan singers are sweeping the internet with their flawless rendition of the popular song 'Mere Dholna' from the 2007 psychological thriller film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The song was originally sung by Shreya Ghosal and MG Sreekumar.

In a video going viral on various social media websites, the two singers who are a part of the music band Havas Guruhi, are seen crooning the melodious song with utmost fluency. From enunciating the Hindi lyrics perfectly to acing the classical bit of the song, singers Dostonbek and Khakhramon win over the audience and receive a big round of applause after their performance.

The video was shared on Facebook with a caption that reads, ''Singing Indian classical songs are not easy.''

Watch the video here:

Notably, Havas Guruhi, meaning White Envy, is a Uzbekistani music group composed of seven members of the Ermatov family who are popularly known for singing Indian songs. They often share their music videos on Instagram which receive a lot of love and appreciation, especially from Indians.

Here is another one:

Internet users were left pleasantly surprised with the beautiful rendition and heaped praises on both singers.

One user wrote, ''Mind-blowing performance. I do not have words to express my gratitude to these 2 performers who sang the Hindi version with so much ease clarity and perfection. Each and every note was absolutely amazing, what a coordination between you both. Really deserves a standing ovation for your performance. You both sang this song very beautifully than any other singers. Really really great. Keep it up.''

Another wrote, ''Absolutely amazing. Such a tough song and you both sang it with ease and clarity. Keep up the amazing work.''

A third said, ''Ah! that's awesome! Outstanding performance. Each and every note touches so perfectly and you both have performed it so easily it is unbelievable. keep up the amazing work. God bless you both.'' A fourth added, ''Absolutely amazing. Music has no language. Incredible efforts by a foreigner.''