US Woman Breaks Guinness World Record For Largest Afro

Aevin Dugas sports world's biggest afro.

Aevin Dugas, a 47-year-old woman from Louisiana who carries the largest afro ever grown, is accustomed to having the world fascinated by her big, gorgeous hair. By measuring 9.84 inches tall, 10.4 inches broad, and 5.41 feet in diameter, Aevin Dugas has once again broken a Guinness World Record for the largest afro.

According to the record book, this is the second time she has set this world record. When Aevin first achieved the record title in 2010, her afro had a circumference measuring an incredible 4 ft 4 in (132 cm).

The hairstyle, which has taken 24 years to grow, was a result of Aevin wanting to go au naturel.

"I didn't decide to grow an afro as much as I decided to go natural," said Ms. Dugas.

"That was because I was tired of using dangerous chemicals to permanently straighten my hair. Those chemicals have now been linked to cancer, and there's a major lawsuit going on, so I'm glad I left them alone years ago," Ms. Dugas told GWR.

"I started doing hot oil treatments... or 'oiling' my hair with butters that I make before I shampoo, condition, and style, and that's at least every seven days," said Ms. Dugas.

"Plus, I'm careful when handling the ends of my hair because those are the most delicate and oldest parts. I try to do styles that keep my ends hidden. That helps a lot."

But despite all of the love and attention Aevin pours into her hair, she rarely wears it picked out in an afro.

"I wear my hair in tonnes of styles," Ms Dugas.

"People have different reactions to my afro. Some just yell things in admiration, some stare, some walk up and ask questions, then some just walk up and take a little tug," she said.

"I've learned to just give them a little pop on the hand with a few words of choice. I won't repeat them here."

However, it's Aevin's hairdresser who is always the most surprised by her afro.

"Because I do my own hair, my hairdresser doesn't do anything but trim my hair," said Aevin.