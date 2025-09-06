Watch: US Man Goes Viral For Breakdancing During Town Hall Meeting

A US man gained widespread attention on social media after a video of him breakdancing at a town hall meeting went viral. The man identified as Will Thilly, a resident of the township of Cranford in New Jersey, approached the podium but stopped a few feet away and burst into an elaborate dance routine as other attendees struggled to keep their composure.

Mr Thilly, who is running as an independent for Cranford Township Committee, asked about everyone's weekend, talked about his trip to Mexico and later brought up the issue of rising taxes.

"We were told the referendum was going to bring [taxes] up for an average household [by] around $40 and mine went up like 900 bucks. We were told like that was from the schools or something? But the school referendum said it would only go up...like 400 bucks on an average assessed home," said Mr Thilly.

"So I wanted to know why it went up, if it did that and what extra expenses were incurred by the schools that weren't told to the public when we voted on that referendum?"

Having given a solo performance and a speech, Mr Thilly gathered his papers and water bottle and moon-walked away from the podium in silence.

Mayor Terrence Curran, who was presiding over the meeting, thanked him and said: "Thank you, Mr Thilly. I like the interpretive dance."

Watch the viral video here:

NEW: New Jersey man starts break-dancing during a town hall meeting in protest against property tax hikes.



Town council candidate Will Thilly was seen spinning on the floor at one point during the Cranford, New Jersey meeting.



When he was finished, Thilly moonwalked back to his… pic.twitter.com/LnRqCbnnHy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 5, 2025

'I'm dead..'

As the video went viral, garnering significant traction, social media users were amused but lauded his effort to shine a light on the issues that mattered.

"I like how everyone in the background is trying to hold a serious face and not break out laughing," said one user while another added: "A creative way to ensure more eyes get on the issue. I salute you, sir."

A third commented: "He accomplished more in that time than the city council has in the last decade."

A fourth said: "I'm dead the only thing that sucked was the guy at the end calling it an interpretive dance."

As per reports, Mr Thilly has a track record of unconventional town hall appearances. He frequently posts videos of his antics on Instagram, calling for change in the system. He works as a genetic researcher, and this is his third time running for the committee.