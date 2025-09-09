US Man "Genuinely Devastated" After Visa Application To India Rejected Twice

An American man was "genuinely devastated" after his visa application to India was rejected not once, but twice. "Once AGAIN my visa application was rejected to this country. Long story short, that country is India," the user named Eli Snyder wrote in the caption of an Instagram video, which received huge traction. Click here to watch the video.

"An absolute dream destination for me, I've wanted to go to India for a verryyy long time and had a three week trip planned that I had been looking forward to all year," he wrote. "U.S. citizens are eligible for an eVisa which I figured would be no big deal for me, until I was rejected, then rejected a second time."

Snyder believes that many rejected applicants have one thing in common, which is a Pakistani passport stamp. He further noted that he will have to apply for a visa with an Indian diplomatic mission in the US, which is apparently the hard way.

"I'm genuinely devastated, as I love Indian culture and people, but mostly their food. I crave Indian food when I'm happy, sad, hot, cold, healthy, hungover, morning, night, all hours of every day."

Social media reaction

Social media users have flooded the comment section with their own experiences. One user wrote, "I went to India for a vacation for almost 3 weeks. It was amazing."

"Ah damn sorry to hear that!! Guess India is making it hard for you to get here. But it's going to be EVERY BIT worth it once you do!!" another wrote.

"Same happened to me with a German passport. Eventually received the visa through the Indian embassy. Worth the wait and hassle. Spent 3 months there and loved it," a third user wrote.