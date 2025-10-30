Watch: UP Police Officer Carries Man With Disability On Shoulders At Train Station, Wins Hearts

A video of Uttar Pradesh police officer Ashwani Kumar carrying a disabled man on his shoulders to help him board a crowded train has gone viral on social media. The act of kindness, which has been praised for highlighting humanity and compassion, was captured in a short clip posted by the officer himself on his Instagram account.

The video captures Officer Ashwani Kumar noticing a man with a prosthetic leg, struggling to climb the stairs at a railway station. Without hesitation, the officer steps in, lifting the man onto his shoulders and carrying him through the crowded platform to ensure he boards the packed train safely.

Kumar posted the video on his Instagram account with the message,"Madad ke liye rupay nahi, madad waala dil chahiye. Woh aap mein hai (You don't need money to help, just a heart that cares, and you have it)."

The post was captioned, "Nothing is bigger than humanity."

Watch it here:

The officer's selfless act of kindness quickly went viral, drawing widespread praise and admiration across social media platforms. Thousands of users applauded not just his physical effort, but the compassion and humanity behind the gesture. Many called it a powerful reminder of the difference a single person can make through empathy and action.

Comments flooded in from users across the country, hailing the officer as a real-life hero and commending him for going above and beyond the call of duty. Some shared similar stories of kindness by uniformed personnel, while others said the video restored their faith in humanity.

One user wrote, "Thank you brother, keep being helpful like this."

Another commented, "Brother, I have only one heart, how many times will you win?"

A third said, "May God keep such police officers safe."