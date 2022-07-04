Watch: What Happens When Camel Feeding Experience Goes Wrong

The video has gone viral on social media with more than 3 million views.

We all have that one friend who is faint-hearted. And, that person, without second thoughts, becomes the target of all our pranks. Relatable, did we hear? If you are wondering why all of a sudden we are discussing such a thing, then please read on. We are here to talk about a video featuring two friends and a couple of camels. Yes, you read that right. The clip opens with two men sitting inside a car. Sounds fine? Well, what happened next was everything but normal.

We see a camel's head approaching the man sitting behind the wheels. And, the moment this happens, the other friend, who was sitting next to the window, gets super scared and starts screaming. At first, the man extends his palm to cuddle the camel but then he wants to get out of sight. Reason? He seems to be scared by the way the camel was having the food. After a few seconds, another camel joins in. This was the trigger. The visibly terrified man literally jumps towards the backseat to escape.

And, throughout the whole episode, the friend, who is feeding the camels, can't stop laughing. The video has gone viral on social media with more than 3 million views.

A user, along with a clip of his camel feeding experience, wrote, “Mongolian camels are much more cultured.”

Mongolian camels are much more cultured. pic.twitter.com/EY2FUJh7MD — Самданнямын Мөнхчулуун (@MunkhchuluunS) July 2, 2022

Referring to the time when the man pushed himself towards the backseat, another said, “​​At this point, he was seriously contemplating all the bad decisions he has made in life and the dude beside him is one of them.”

At this point, he was seriously contemplating all the bad decisions he has made in life and the dude beside him is one of them . ???????????? pic.twitter.com/gMpR6Ei2Aq — Immanuel ⚪ (@bakare_n) July 3, 2022

A person was reminded of the time when she took her kids through the drive-through zoo.

Reminds me of when I took my kids through the drive through zoo ???????????????? they didn't talk to me the whole ride back home ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VP66rUjnwX — Faye ✨ (@LostOnez32) July 3, 2022

“How can someone find this to be funny?” asked a few on the social media platform.

How can someone find this to be funny? Not only is he putting his friend in harm's way, he's always modifying those animals'behaviour by encouraging them to be fed that way. — Salman. △ ⑃ ∞ (@SalmanNaseer) July 3, 2022

Some were reminded of the iconic cartoon character Johnny Bravo.

Reminds of the camel in Johnny Bravo…???? pic.twitter.com/AlU8Vyyj0D — JockRamba (@joke_ramba) July 3, 2022

This user wanted everyone to focus on the friend's reaction. “The friend just kept holding the bread closer and closer to that dude's face and was dying laughing. Hah.”

The friend just kept holding the bread closer and closer to that dudes face and was dying laughing! Hah! — Jordan Plosky - Zooping (@jordanplosky) July 2, 2022

What do you have to say about the video?