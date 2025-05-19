Baby Camel Falls In Tank Searching For Water, Dies. Helpless Mother Watches

The rising mercury hasn't spared voiceless animals either. A heart-wrenching picture of a baby camel, stuck in a water tank is going viral. At a short distance stands his mother, looking at the dead body. The camel reportedly died in search of water. The incident occurred in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

A Sunday morning in Sanwata village of Jaisalmer was a rather sad one. The villagers saw a baby camel stuck in a water tank while its mother helplessly stood at a distance.

The camel is said to have bent its head into the open tank, in an attempt to quench its thirst. The camel reportedly slipped while getting his head out of the water tank. As a result, he might not have been able to maintain balance and fell right in the middle of the tank and got stuck.

According to the villagers, when they saw the female camel, her body was trembling and there were signs of tears in her eyes.

The incident is said to have happened last Saturday.

Wildlife lover Sumer Singh said the state animal lost its life in search of water.

Karanaram, a resident of Sanwata village, said there are 10-15 underground tanks in the region, but they all run dry.

Nepal Singh, another resident, expressed sadness over the death of a state animal that can easily survive without water for a week. Mr Singh urged the government to ensure water availability for animals.

The villagers also called on the administration to close such open tanks at the earliest to avoid such accidents in the future. However, Gopal Singh Meena, Assistant Engineer, said that the tank in which the baby camel got stuck was privately built and the government has no control over it.

"All officials have been directed to ensure ample water availability in troughs," Mr Meena told NDTV.

Heat wave continues to cause health problems in the desert state of Rajasthan, where the temperature is setting new records every day. Jaisalmer recorded 41.8 degrees Celsius.