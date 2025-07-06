2 Farmers, Repairing Punctured Tyre, Die After Being Hit By Speeding Car In Rajasthan

Two farmers were killed here when a car hit them while they were repairing a punctured tractor tyre on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Sangar area in Jaisalmer district.

Bhura Ram (42) and Surat Ram (51), residents of Pachpadara, were going to Mohangarh with a tractor-trolley for farming, when a tyre got punctured near Bhelani toll post. When they were repairing it, a speeding car hit them.

The farmers were rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared them dead.

Police said investigation is on in the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)