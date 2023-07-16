Watch: Toddler Plays With Snake At Home, Internet Reacts

The video has scared many on the internet.

Snakes are one of the deadliest and scariest reptiles existing on the planet. However, their unique and amazing abilities often make them fascinating creatures. They are also masters of disguise and possess a special ability to confuse predators with their defensive and offensive tactics. However, these reptiles pose a great danger as one encounter with a snake can cost a person their life. Despite knowing this, people in several parts of our country perform dangerous stunts with cobras and pythons. Amid this, a video of a child playing with a snake at a house is going viral on the internet. The short clip has angered a lot of people with many questioning parents about their responsibility.

A video of the same was shared by a user who goes by the handle First_love_addiction on Instagram. In the video, a toddler is seen holding and carrying a snake as it moves its body on the floor. The child tries to get the snake inside the house and once it gets stuck at the door, it makes an effort to bring the reptile in properly. Interestingly, the elders of the house are seen as visibly uncomfortable and scared by the child's act. Noticing the reptile in the toddler's hand, they suddenly get up from the floor and rush to a corner. They even gesture to the toddler to not get the animal inside the house or near them.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 17.7 million views and over six lakh likes.

"Yeah, I don't blame the rest of the family's reactions," said a user.

"Parent awards right there....even if the snake is harmless, no way to treat an animal. Pure ignorance," said a person.

Another user said, "The guy who is taking the video isn't suppose to save the kid??"

A fourth user remarked, "This video remind me the day when I introduced my ex to my family."

"When Jungle book becomes village book," commented a user.

"Young mogali finally back in the village," added a person.

"Snake is the paid actor!!" said a user.