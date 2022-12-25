Watch: Teen And His Teacher Battle It Out In Incredible Dance-Off, Internet Loves It

The video was taken at Sumner High School, a public school in Florida.

Needless to say, dance is a beautiful way to express your ideas and emotions. More than that, it's just a lot of fun to dance your heart out. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet and this time an incredible dance-off between a teacher and her student at a school is making buzz on social media websites. The video was taken at Sumner High School, a public school in Florida.

The 38-second clip was posted online by Natalie.McClain, who is the Assistant Principal at the school. She captioned the video as, "Our 8th-grade Stingrays having a well-deserved exam dance break. Of course our teachers are ending 2022 with a win. Love my Stingrays Happy Holidays @HCPS_SumnerHS".

Our 8th grade Stingrays having a well deserved exam dance break. Of course our teachers are ending 2022 with a win. Love my Stingrays 💙💚 Happy Holidays @HCPS_SumnerHSpic.twitter.com/Mps92JPJAU — Natalie.McClain (@McClainEducates) December 23, 2022

The video opens to show a teenage boy showing off some incredible dance moves, as he challenges his teacher to a dance battle, signaling her with a clap. Much to the surprise of other students in the auditorium, the teacher breaks into a dance. The second the teacher steps up churning some cool moves, the crowd goes wild for her unexpected talent.

The video has got more than 8.2 lakh views, and more than 32,000 retweets and the comment section is full of heart emojis and wholesome reactions. Internet users appreciated the teacher for such a wholesome gesture and for engaging with her students in such a fun and positive way.

One user wrote, ''This is just one of the many POSITIVE Things students will remember about their teachers & school! School should never feel like punishment but a place of community, growth, learning, laughter, and love! BRAVO!!'' Another commented, ''Teachers like this do not earn enough or get the credit they deserve, they are priceless.'' A third said, ''Ms. Turner! Loveeee her! One of the best teachers this county has.''

A fourth reiterated the same and said, ''Good teachers are the absolute best. Teachers throughout my life have all unknowingly contributed to any successes I've enjoyed. What a wonderful video.'' A fifth wrote, ''I've watched this about 30 times just so I can see each individual student's reaction when the teacher starts dancing!'' Yet another added, ''Adorable. This is how you accomplish learning. If the environment is right, learning happens and definitely when it's fun.''





