Watch: Teacher's Musical Way Of Teaching Hindi Alphabets To Students Wows Internet

A good teacher can make a huge difference in a student's life as they inspire them to work hard and achieve something. Now, a video showing one such good teacher getting creative to teach his students is gaining traction on social media.

The video, posted by Twitter user Ankit Yadav on Monday, showed a teacher teaching Hindi alphabets to children using a special song. When translated from Hindi, the caption of the post read, "What a wonderful way to teach. Great Guruji".

Watch the video below:

The short clip showed a teacher standing in front of a blackboard with Hindi alphabets written on it. For each of the letters, he was seen singing a special line that the students then repeated.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 307,000 views and over 16,000 likes. In the comment section, while some internet users praised the teacher for his "excellent" way of teaching, others lauded his "unique and wonderful idea".

"Lots of respect to the teacher cuz of their excellent way of teaching style," wrote one user. "Legend teacher," said another.

A third commented, "Very beautiful, unique way of teaching method." "Lots of respect to the teacher because of his excellent way of teaching style," added fourth.

Meanwhile, earlier a similar video showing a teacher using a musical way to help students learn trigonometry had taken the internet by storm. In the clip, he was seen singing trigonometric formulas rather than utilising traditional teaching methods. Internet users expressed excitement in response to the video. "You won't believe my math teacher used to do a similar thing for many math formulas/theorems. Ah! He didn't do it for trigonometry," wrote one user.

