Old Video Of Teacher Using Musical Way To Help Students Learn Trigonometry Goes Viral Again

An Indian teacher turned tough mathematical formulae and theorems into jingles.

Mathematics hasn't been everyone's cup of tea in school. Ask any student in a school to identify the subject they find the most challenging, and the answer, in most cases will be Maths. If not taught properly, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, and other branches of the subject can wreak havoc in students' minds.

Learning to solve complex mathematical problems is a skill that gets stronger and more flexible the more it is used. Drawing cues from this idea, an Indian-origin teacher working in the United States has developed a way to teach trigonometry to his students in an unconventional way. The teacher helps them memorise the material for trigonometry in a singing style, and the kids are able to quickly memorise the formulae in this manner.

Without the use of any board books, markers, or other teaching tools, the teacher is seen in the video giving lectures in the class. He is seen singing trigonometric formulae rather than utilising traditional teaching methods, and the students appear to be having fun in class.

It was shared online with the caption, "Math also can be fun...Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in the US," and it has since gained enormous popularity.

Math also can be fun...Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in US 😅 pic.twitter.com/GnrCT40YEv — A K 🇮🇳 (@AK_Inspire) October 16, 2022

The video was first shared on Facebook in 2012, but it is now going viral once more almost ten years later because of its intriguing theme and content.

It has so far amassed nearly 8.8 lakh views, 4,000 retweets, and over 23 thousand likes.

One user on social media expressed excitement in response to this video by writing, "You won't believe my math teacher used to do a similar thing for many math formulas/theorems. Ah! He didn't do it for trigonometry."