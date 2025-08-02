US Student Visa 2025: 3 Key Changes Indian Applicants Must Know

US Student Visa 2025 Changes: The United States has introduced major changes to its student visa application process-these include an increased student visa application fee, mandatory social media screening, and a proposed time limit on student visas. While some of these updates are already in effect, others are expected to roll out starting this September, likely increasing scrutiny and documentation requirements.

Here are the 3 key changes for Indian students applying for a US student visa:

1. Increased US Student Visa Fee

As part of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" signed by President Donald Trump on July 4, 2025 a new "visa integrity fee" of 250 US dollars (Rs. 21,463) is applicable to all applicants, including Indian students. The bill also includes a mandatory minimum fee of 24 US dollars (Rs. 2060) for Form I-94, which tracks arrivals and departure of foreign visitors.

2. Mandatory Social Media Screening for Indian Applicants

The US Embassy in India recently announced that those applying for F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are required to adjust their privacy settings to "public" on all social media accounts. These visa categories are commonly used by academic students. The F visa is for academic students, the M visa is for vocational students, and the J visa is for exchange visitors. The embassy also reiterated that since 2019 the US has required all visa applicants to submit their social media handles on both immigrant and non-immigrant application forms.

3. Proposed "Time Limit" on Student Visas

In a recent step to reduce visa overstays, President Trump has proposed a fixed time limit on student visas. Currently, F-1 and J-1 visa holders are allowed to stay in the US for the "duration of status," meaning as long as they are enrolled full-time. Under the new proposal, a fixed stay period will be introduced, with extensions only possible through periodic applications. The implementation date for this proposal is yet to be announced.

As the US continues to tighten its immigration policies, staying updated and compliant will be key to a smooth transition to international education.