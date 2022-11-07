Watch: AB de Villiers Spotted Playing Street Cricket With Fans In Mumbai

Internet users flooded the comment section with heart and lovestruck emojis.

Former South Africa batting great AB de Villiers is making the most of his time in India. He is in the nation to meet his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) management. The legendary batter came to the country after more than a year as he didn't play in IPL 2022 after announcing his retirement from international cricket.

But as fans are still obsessing over whether he will be back at RCB in a new role, he had a fun outing playing street cricket in Mumbai. Several videos doing rounds on social media showed de Villiers facing deliveries from fans in Mahalaxmi.

Watch the video below:

AB De Villiers playing street cricket with fans in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/diVDLx86BH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 7, 2022

In the clip, de Villiers was seen practising some of his iconic cover drives while being surrounded by fans. He was seen stepping forward and hitting the ball perfectly.

Separately, a video thread shared on Twitter also showed the legendary cricketer having a blast on the streets of Mumbai. He was seen practising his keeping and bowling skills with fans.

Take a look below:

Internet users were quick to react to the videos. They flooded the comment section with heart and lovestruck emojis. Some users, who were from other regions of the country, also wished to have met him.

"Man those kids are so lucky, I also want to meet him but I am in Delhi, have been a die-hard fan of him and rcb since 2012 , it kills me to never be able to meet him, wish I could," wrote one user. "He is so humble," said another.

Meanwhile, these videos surfaced on social media after he shared pictures with legend Sachin Tendulkar. Taking to Instagram, de Villiers shared some glimpses of his meeting with Sachin, who is someone he "looks upto".

"Bottled up with excitement as I wait to meet with @sachintendulkar . He's always been someone I look up to. The way he carried himself on and off the field during his playing days was nothing short of incredible! Since his retirement nothing has changed and he still inspires millions around the world, including me," said de Villiers in his Instagram post.

