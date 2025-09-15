Watch: Tamil Nadu Forest Team's Heartwarming Rescue Of Elephant From Water Tank Goes Viral

A heartwarming video capturing the rescue of an elephant who had fallen into a water tank is being widely circulated on social media. The 29-second clip shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu shows Tamil Nadu Forest Department staffers guiding the elephant out of the water tank after breaking it open to make a passage for the gentle giant.

Prior to the rescue, the elephant can be seen distressed inside the well, attempting to find a way out, but to no avail. As per Ms Sahu, the rescue operation was launched immediately after the news reached the authorities.

"Swift action by the TN Forest Dept saved a female elephant that fell into a water tank in a tribal village in Coonoor, Nilgiris," Ms Sahu wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The tank was broken open and the elephant safely returned to the forest. Kudos to DFO Ooty, Range Officer Coonoor & the entire team for the timely rescue."

Watch the viral video here:

Swift action by the TN Forest Dept saved a female elephant that fell into a water tank in a tribal village in Coonoor,Nilgiris. The tank was broken open and the elephant safely returned to the forest. Kudos to DFO Ooty, Range Officer Coonoor & the entire team for the timely… pic.twitter.com/Hdxs9sITNP — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 12, 2025

'Heartfelt appreciation'

As the video went viral, a section of users lauded the forest department staff, whilst others pointed out that the frequency of such incidents had increased in recent times.

"Heartfelt appreciation to the TN Forest Department for their dedicated action in saving the elephant in Coonoor," said one user, while another added: "Good job timely done. God bless the TN forest staff."

A third commented: "The way the forest officer and the locals spoke to the elephant was very heartwarming. Excellent work ma'am."

A fourth said: "It's a regular thing in Kerala where these poor things fall into wells in the encroached farmlands, and when the forest department comes to save them, the greedy people protest and demand lakhs."

Last month, another viral video shared by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan showed an elephant wandering on a train track in West Bengal. In the clip, the locomotive pilot assessed the situation quickly and stopped the train away from the elephant, who quietly went towards the forest.