Watch: Swiggy Delivery Boy Rides Horse To Drop Off Order Amid Heavy Mumbai Rains

Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai, a Swiggy delivery agent made waves on social media after using a horse to deliver food packages.

In a video, the delivery person was filmed travelling on horseback to deliver food packages as roads were flooded with water due to incessant rainfall in the city. The unique delivery came to light after a short clip was shared on several social media platforms.

Watch the video below:

In a matter of hours, the video took the internet by storm. Several internet users praised the delivery person for his dedication. One user jokingly wrote, “Now this is what i call ‘Shahi delivery'”. Another said, “I hope he is not delivering pizza”. Others simply flooded the comment section with laughing emoticons.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Mumbai earlier this week, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert warning of heavy to very very heavy showers in the city. Amid incessant rainfall, two incidents of building collapse were reported at Kalbadevi and Sion areas. There were no casualties and people were evacuated safely from the affected structures.

The flooding caused by the rainfall also prompted the Brihammumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) to divert over 12 bus routes. According to PTI, buses on over 12 routes were diverted due to waterlogging in four to five locations in the city.

Moreover, some railway commuters also claimed that the train serves were delayed by five to 15 minutes due to heavy rains.