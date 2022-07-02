Watch: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Officials Move Internet With Rendition Of 'Afreen Afreen'

One of the constables is seen strumming the guitar while the other is singing the song.

The popularity of Pakistani songs in India is one of the clearest indications that music crosses all boundaries and brings people together. A video is winning hearts of people over social media which shows two officials from Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) performing a musical rendition of the famous Pakistani song, "Afreen Afreen."

It was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan in Coke Studio Season 9, in 2016. It was originally composed by his uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

While sharing the video on Instagram, ITBP said in the caption, "Afreen afreen... Constable Vikram Jeet Singh of ITBP sings. Constable A Neli strums the Guitar."

Users were moved by the performance and left heartfelt remarks on the video.

A user wrote, "nice sir, mind blowing." "Can't stop listening," said another.

"Mesmerizing sir," wrote a third one.

In past few months, numerous videos and instrumental versions of the famous 'Pasoori' song sung by Pakistan artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill have gone viral on social media.

One of them showed a woman singing the song while doing kitchen chores.

The woman, Shalini Dubey, is a singer and a performer, according to her Instagram bio. She has also tagged Ali Sethi and Shae Gill in her post.