Watch: Swedish Man Breaks World Record For Most Continuous Cracking Of Joints

In an unusual attempt to create a world record, one Swedish man has cracked 46 different joints in his body consecutively. According to Guinness World Records, 23-year-old Olle Lundin (Sweden) has done a cracking job to break the record for the most continuous cracking of different joints. Olle consecutively cracked 46 different joints in his body, breaking the previous record of 40, set by Kamal Pokhrel (Nepal) in December 2022.

The record-keeping organisation further mentioned that Mr. Olle prepared "quite a bit" to break this world record. Every day for a month, he practised cracking his joints in different sequences to determine the most efficient order. On the day of the official attempt, Olle avoided making any sudden movements, "much like a sloth," to prevent any of his joints from cracking prior to the attempt.

In order to break the world record, Olle broke 46 distinct joints in a row, including those in his neck, back, and ankles. However, he believes he could accomplish 60 "if everything goes perfectly."

The record in Guinness World Records mentioned that the human body contains 360 joints in total, which means there are many that Olle has been unable to crack despite trying.

Mr. Olle began cracking his fingers as a young child, around age six.

"I remember when I watched some video on YouTube where two old men explained how one could crack one's back in a sitting-up position. The most painful joints were probably the smaller ones, such as the 'middle' joints on the fingers and the toes in general," he revealed.

He added: "Also, do not do anything that hurts too much! If something doesn't crack when stretched or bent to its full extent, it won't crack just because you apply more force. His last tip is to "stay flexy" to give yourself an increased range of motion, providing "a bigger chance of cracking more joints."

For Olle, breaking this highly competitive world record feels "a bit unreal."

"Am I really the most "cracky" person out there?" I guess we will have to wait and see!"

Record's prior history (as per Guinness World Records)

2003: 26 consecutive cracks achieved by James Syiemiong (India)

2017: 32 consecutive cracks achieved by Kalai Selven Kali Shanmugham (UK)

2021: 36 consecutive cracks achieved by Sebastian Qval Wold (Sweden)

2022: 40 consecutive cracks achieved by Kamal Pokhrel (Nepal)

2023: Olle takes the title with 46 consecutive cracks.