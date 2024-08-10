US Man, Dubbed 'Serial Record Breaker', Sets 15 Guinness World Records In Single Day

Mr Rush stated that he felt "officially amazing".

Guinness World Records (GWR) frequently showcases many achievements accomplished by individuals worldwide. One recent highlight features a "serial record breaker" who bagged 15 records in a single day. According to GWR, David Rush from Idaho, US, has broken over 250 world records in his lifetime. He recently paid a visit to the Guinness World Records headquarters in London to bid for the most concurrent titles, which currently stands at 180.

"Adjudicating that many records in one day was tiring, so I'm even more impressed how David kept breaking records without seeming like he was breaking a sweat," said Will Sinden, the official Adjudicator for GWR.

According to GWR, Mr Rush first put an impressive display of juggling. He chomped his way to the most bites taken from three apples whilst juggling in one minute with an impressive 198.

He then used his dexterity to claim the fastest time to bounce a table tennis ball on two bottle caps ten times using alternate hands, achieving the tricky feat in just 2.09 seconds. He also smashed the record for most touches of a baseball with alternating sides of the hand in 30 seconds with a whopping total of 125.

After that, Mr Rush broke a string of records using ping pong balls. The list included, the most table tennis balls bounced against a wall with the mouth in 30 seconds, the most hits of a table tennis ball against a wall in one minute and the most table tennis balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (individual). Mr Rush also managed the most behind-the-back basketball passes against a wall in 30 seconds.

Also Read | Tinder Profile Goes Viral After IIT Alumnus Lists Academic Achievements

Then, Mr Rush went on to break the record for the most juggling tricks in one minute with three balls. He also performed the most juggling catches of a bowling ball and two balls on a balance board in one minute. He clocked in the fastest time to fold and throw a paper aircraft with just 5.12 seconds. Sticking with throwing, he also claimed the title for most chopsticks thrown at a target in one minute with 29.

Mr Rush then rounded off the day by smashing the following records: Most T-shirts put on in 30 seconds (individual); fastest time to stack 10 toilet paper rolls (one hand); most water moved by the hands in 30 seconds and fastest time to drink one litre of lime juice through a straw.

"That is what he does! Record titles broken, 15 in a day - unbelievable!" Mr Sinden said.

Mr Rush, on the other hand, stated that he felt "officially amazing" following a day of spectacular exploits.