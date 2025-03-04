Thai Couple Who Set Guinness World Record With 58-Hour Kiss Splits After A Decade

The Thai couple who captured global attention with a 58-hour, 35-minute kiss in 2013, Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat, have announced their separation, BBC reported.

The Guinness World Record holders for the longest kiss once captivated the world with their extraordinary endurance and commitment. Their record-breaking feat required not only unwavering dedication but also physical resilience, as they remained standing, locked in a kiss, without sleep for the entire challenge. Their achievement propelled them into the media spotlight, making them a symbol of love and devotion.

Longest kiss? Ekkachai & Laksana Tiranarat (Thailand) kissed for 58 hrs 35 mins and 58 secs, #ValentinesDay 2013 pic.twitter.com/YNWh14pBZh — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 14, 2016

However, in an unexpected turn of events, the couple has now announced their separation, leaving many fans disheartened. While they did not disclose specific reasons for their split, they shared that they had gradually grown apart. "It's with a heavy heart that we share this personal change," Ekkachai said in a podcast, acknowledging that their journey together had been filled with cherished memories, but it was time to move forward in separate directions.

Despite parting ways romantically, they have expressed mutual respect and a commitment to co-parenting their children amicably.

The former couple - who had previously won the record in 2011, took home the grand prize of 100,000 Thai Baht (Rs. 23,465) and two diamond rings worth 100,000 Baht (Rs. 2,34,650).

The Guinness World Record replaced the longest kiss world record with the longest kissing marathon.