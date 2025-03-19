Surat's Vispy Kharadi On World Record For Holding Hercules Pillars: "Proved Them Wrong"

Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi from Surat, Gujarat, has made history by setting a Guinness World Record for the "longest duration holding Hercules pillars (male)". Demonstrating extraordinary strength and endurance, Mr Kharadi held the towering Hercules pillars, which measured 123 inches in height with a 20.5-inch diameter and weighed 166.7 kg and 168.9 kg, for an incredible two minutes and 10.75 seconds-surpassing the previous record of 1 minute and 30 seconds.

His feat was officially recognised and recorded by Guinness World Records.

In a recent video, Mr Kharadi addressed the achievement while challenging the notion that Indians are genetically weaker than athletes from other nations.

"People say that Indians are weak because our genetics are not as strong as those from other countries. But I proved them wrong," he asserted.

Explaining the immense difficulty of the challenge, he added, "The Hercules Hold is something a normal person can't even imagine attempting. I respect the previous record holder, but I pushed beyond it and set a new benchmark."

Mr Kharadi ended with a powerful message: "This is not just my victory-it's an answer from every Indian who has ever been considered weak. We are not genetically inferior. Our strength is on par with world-class athletes, and now, the world will see that when an Indian sets his mind on something, he will achieve it."

See the video here:

Earlier, Guinness World Records shared a video showcasing Vispy Kharadi's remarkable feat, where he gripped two Greek-inspired Hercules pillars and held them for over two minutes, demonstrating incredible endurance. The achievement caught the attention of Elon Musk, who was so impressed that he reshared the video from Guinness World Records' official X account.