Watch: Student Unfurls Indian Flag At Graduation Ceremony Abroad, Internet Reacts

All those studying and living in foreign lands miss their homeland once in a while. The convenience and warmth of home, the familiar roads, the warm smiles and the comfort of knowing nothing could go wrong often create a nostalgic feeling for thousands of such people. They also carry their identity associated with their home country proudly and this was exemplified by a student who carried and unfurled the Indian national flag at his convocation ceremony.

The video of the same was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Indian Administrative Officer Awanish Sharan. In the video, a student, wearing traditional clothes- a kurta and dhoti along with his graduation robe is seen walking on the stage. He greets the dignitaries present on the stage with folded hands, signifying 'namaste'. As soon as he reaches to collect his degree, he takes out the tricolour from his pocket and unfurls it while facing the audience. After receiving the degree, the student proudly walks off the stage smiling as the audience cheers and claps for him.

He got a degree and won millions heart.❤️ pic.twitter.com/sX25GC9pZI — Awanish Sharan 🇮🇳 (@AwanishSharan) August 11, 2023

"He got a degree and won millions heart," reads the caption of the video along with a red heart emoji. Since being shared on the platform, his post has amassed over 7.4 lakh views and 34,000 likes. However, the location where the video was shot is not known.

"Salute to this young man," said a user.

"Dream of every parents that the child not only makes them but the whole country proud. Goosebumps," added another person.

A third person remarked, "Would love to Do this one day."

"This is truly spectacular!" commented a fourth person.

"Priceless expression of contentment on his face. Well done boy!!!" said a user.

"Jai Hind" added a person.

Another person stated, "I don't know why it reminded me of Swami Vivekananda's speech that he delivered in Chicago."

