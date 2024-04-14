Bureaucrat Calls Out ''Misleading'' UPSC Study Preparation Vlogs: ''Stay Away''

Awanish Sharan is a member of the 2009 IAS batch

The Union Public Service Commission exam is one of the most prestigious exams in India and is attempted by lakhs of people across the country every year. The exam deemed to be one of the toughest in the country demands strategic planning, focused dedication, and a disciplined approach. These days, several aspirants also make study vlogs to document their journey, and motivate others. However, one should not blindly believe their claims.

Recently, IAS officer Awanish Sharan took to X to call a few ''misleading'' vlogs that claim UPSC aspirants need to study for more than 18 hours a day. Mr, Sharan, a member of the 2009 IAS batch, urged aspirants to stay away from such vlogs and insisted that they don't need to study for such long hours to succeed.

''Misleading!!! Stay away from these blogs. Itna bhi padhna nahi hota hai (You don't have to read this much),'' he wrote while sharing the screenshots of such vlogs.

Misleading!!! Stay away from these blogs.



इतना भी नहीं पढ़ना होता है. pic.twitter.com/wn3YKIpekv — Awanish Sharan 🇮🇳 (@AwanishSharan) April 12, 2024

His post ignited a debate on social media and garnered a variety of responses. A majority of users agreed that such an intense study routine of 18+ hours doesn't make any sense and that quality matters more than quantity. Many also slammed such vloggers for confusing aspirants and thanked Mr Sharan for pointing out the issue.

One user wrote, ''Sir I recently watched one of these vlog. They are misleading us and they are not giving correct information about the related exams. Thank you sir for raising this type of issue. Secondly, it's not about how many hours one studies, it's about how much one can retain and reproduce, One will not get marks for the No of hours one has studied but what one has written in one's answer sheet.''

Another commented, ''I'm thinking who's watching this? They just create unnecessary FOMO it's a new way to earn money.''

A third wrote, ''That's what UPSC also wants from the Aspirants, Quality not the Quantity!''

A fourth added, ''Hope the aspirants understand that it's the productivity that matters, not the number of hours that you spend in front of the books. And on top of that each one of them should understand their capabilities and try not to copy others.''

A fifth said, ''Thank you so much@AwanishSharan sir for raising this kind of misleading blogs and other fake videos which nowadays common in YouTube and other social media platforms.''

