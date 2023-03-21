Bureaucrat Shares Video Of Lucknow Woman Who Equips Safety Light On Bicycles To Curb Accidents

Many social media users praised Ms Pandey for her efforts.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan frequently shares fascinating posts that pique the interest of internet users. This time, Mr Sharan took to Twitter to share a video of a 22-year-old woman installing safety lights on bicycles to curb road accidents.

Khushi Pandey from Lucknow lost her maternal grandfather to a road accident. Her grandfather was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a car that couldn't see him. Since then, Ms Pandey has equipped 1500 free red lights on bicycles.

The 22-year-old can often be seen standing on key intersections of the city holding a placard that reads, "cycle pe light lagwao".

Along with the video, Mr Sharan wrote, "God Bless You."

The video is winning hearts on the internet. Many social media users praised Ms Pandey for her efforts. A user commented, "Blessings for this great gesture."

"Noble work. God bless you," another user wrote.

"low-cost retroreflective sensors also will help immensely. Good and great efforts. God bless you," the third user expressed.

"All cycle manufacturers should endorse this noble effect and traffic police too," the fourth user commented.

Meanwhile, another road safety crusader named Raghvendra Kumar's video also went viral on the internet. Popularly known as 'Helmet Man of India,' the man decided to hand over a free helmet to a bike rider who was exceeding 100 km per hour speed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway without a helmet.

So far, the man has distributed more than 56,000 helmets across India and has saved 30 lives in the last 10 years. Raghavendra Kumar has been incessantly working towards raising awareness for road safety.