Watch: Spooked Lions Run For Safety After Herd Of Elephants Shows Up

A video showing an entire pack of lions running for safety after a herd of elephants approached them is going viral on the internet. The video was shared on Monday on Twitter by a user named Lance, and since then it has garnered more than 1.4 million views and nearly 40,000 likes.

In the video, a pride of lions is seen sitting together as an intimidating elephant heard approaches the scene. Seconds later, the spooked lion cubs are suddenly seen scuttling off the view and matriarchs joining them in no them. However, one gritty lion stands its ground in a short-lived staredown with a rather big herd strutting their way through the forest.

Watch the video below:

I was wondering what could make a pack of lions run like this lol pic.twitter.com/PuVkUsNfsy — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 25, 2022

The video was posted on Twitter with the caption, "I was wondering what could make a pack of lions run like this lol."

Internet users were quick to react to the video. "The real king of the jungle is the elephant!" wrote one user. "I see they changed their minds about moving...they was acting all bad and stuff like I'm not moving," said another.

A third user commented, "the way those lions just got up and started running was hilarious," while a fourth added, "that one dude thought about making a stand then realised it was just him!! So he scarpered post haste."

Meanwhile, speaking of lions, previously a video of an old lion trampled by a herd of buffaloes surfaced on social media. The video showed a herd of buffaloes attacking the old cat with their horns. According to the caption of the post, the old lion, named Dark Mane Avoca, got thrown around and trampled for about 15 minutes before the rest of the pride came to his aid.

