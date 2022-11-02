Watch: Snake's Defensive Display Will Leave You Both Mesmerised And Terrified

In the 6-second video, the snake is seen moving furiously.

There are very few predators that are feared and hated as much as snakes are. However, their unique and amazing abilities often makes them fascinating creatures. There are over 3,000 different species of snakes and they can survive in a wide range of habitats throughout the world. To endure the myriad landscapes, these carnivorous reptiles are equipped with senses similar to humans. Snakes are also masters of disguise, skilled hunters, and champion eaters. One such video showcasing a hognose snake's defensive display technique will leave you in awe.



In a video uploaded on Reddit thread r/Damnthatsintetesting, a man holds a hognose snake in the palm of his hand as the reptile moves its body in a circular motion. The movement of the snake is rather mesmersing to watch. The snake also inflates its body with air, and flattens its head to confuse the predator. After a while, the snake, who feels threatened, opens its mouth wide and expels the air in a long hiss. Thankfully, most varieties of hognose snakes are considered harmless to humans and are generally referred to as non-venomous.



Reddit users were left intrigued by the video and left a variety of comments. One user reacted to the video and said, "We have a few of these around. They prefer to be left alone and play dead when you approach. Picking one up is a good way to get bitten since you took away it's primary defense mechanism.If you see a snake just leave it alone. It's doing what it's supposed to be doing.'' Another wrote, "They are so cute. He was signaling there that he was riled up. Harmless unless you're a cricket-sized critter. Found one slithering down the hallway once. Easy to pick up if you don't upset them, like that one was.''



'Hognose snake' can refer to several different species of snake that share similar characteristics. According to ReptileLink, the most distinguishing feature of a hognose snake is its wide head with an upturned nose. This shovel-like head shape allows it to dig in sand or soil when scavenging for food.

