Watch: Sleepy Cat Takes Over Senior Inspector's Seat In Mumbai Police Station

Senior Inspector Sudhir S Kudalkar has a strong affection for animals.

The Mumbai Police, adept at both cracking crimes and dominating social media with witty posts incorporating the latest trends, have recently again achieved viral fame. Instead of a daring chase or rescue, the spotlight is on Lola, a cat who is the reigning monarch of the police station, who shows self-confidence and commands her throne with flair.

In a video posted on Instagram by Senior Inspector Sudhir S. Kudalkar, Lola, the composed black and white cat, is discovered comfortably sprawled across his chair, peacefully dozing amid the station's bustling activities. Despite the inspector's mild effort to reclaim his seat, Lola remains unfazed, casually declining to give up her spot and choosing to prolong her nap instead.

The video rapidly gained widespread attention, accumulating several views and likes. Viewers enthusiastically shared their delight and affection in the comments section for Lola's carefree attitude, further propelling the video's viral success.

"She will change your life in an amazing way. Always protect her life," commented a user.

"Sir, you're great... We must have more souls like you who understand empathy towards these speechless souls," wrote another user.

"Heartiest congratulations to you, sir. We are really proud of all your work, especially your kind and loving nature toward animals. We will be glad to meet you soon," commented a third user.

This video is just one among several where Mr Kudalkar engages with his pet cat. Numerous clips feature Lola reveling in the ambiance of the police station.

Being a fervent animal enthusiast, the Senior Inspector consistently posts videos showcasing his interactions with dogs and cats on his Instagram profile.