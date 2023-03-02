Watch: School Boy Rescues A Crow Stuck In A Net, Moves Internet With His Kindness

The video shows a young school boy rescuing a crow entangled in a net

Kindness and empathy are the traits that make us truly human and children are the ones who manifest these qualities in the best possible way. One such video has surfaced on Twitter that shows a young school boy rescuing a crow entangled in a net.

The video was shared by a Twitter user Sabita Chanda. It was captioned as, ''A compassionate heart touches countless lives,'' along with a heart and love emoji.

The video shows a boy in a school uniform coming to the rescue of a crow that was stuck in a football net. The boy carefully holds the bird in his hand and untangles the thread stuck around its body. After a few seconds, he is able to release the bird. His happiness knows no bounds as he holds the crow and proudly shows it off to his friends. The free crow then flies away while the boy's friends celebrate the moment.

The video has gone viral, and people were left touched by the heartwarming act and thanked the boy for helping the crow. Users poured heart and love-struck emojis on the video.

One user wrote, ''Kids are by nature caring and compassionate until they meet adults.'' Another commented, ''This kid reminds me of my brother when he was younger. He would rescue pigeons and nurse them back to health. God bless this child.''

A third wrote, ''Wonderful. What a considerate and sensitive kid.'' A fourth said, ''OMG..such a bold child he is. I had tried saving and feeding a few crows but it wasn't as easy and short as this guy did so smoothly without any fear. The way he hold the beak was commendable. Kudos to brave and compassionate hearts like this.''

A fifth added, ''When you have a good heart, kindness becomes a responsibility you take up.'' Yet another added, ''Wonderful. What a considerate and sensitive kid.''

