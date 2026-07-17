Watch: SBI ATM Becomes 'Bedroom' In UP's Mau As Man Sleeps In AC Comfort

People adopt all sorts of tricks to get relief from the scorching heat and humidity, but a scene that emerged at the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Bhiti, Mau district, left everyone stunned. A man was caught on camera sleeping comfortably inside the ATM booth. After the video of the incident went viral on social media, questions have been raised over the bank's security arrangements.

The incident, which exposes lapses in security at the SBI ATM in the Bhiti area of the district's town region, shows an unidentified man clearly lying on the floor inside the ATM booth, sleeping peacefully. To escape the intense heat and humidity, he had turned the air conditioned comfort of the ATM into his temporary shelter.

According to eyewitnesses, the man slept inside the ATM completely unbothered, while customers who came to withdraw cash had to deal with an awkward situation. An alert customer filmed the entire episode and shared it on social media, after which the matter became a topic of discussion.

Watch the video here:

It is not yet clear who the man sleeping in the ATM is, how long he had been there, or whether he regularly visits the place to spend the night or day, or if this was a one off incident. Investigation into these aspects is considered necessary.

The incident has also raised serious questions over the ATM's security setup. The absence of a security guard at this ATM, located directly opposite Jivan Ram Inter College in the town area, is being seen as negligence on the bank's part. At a time when incidents of ATM machines being uprooted and driven away in vehicles keep surfacing from different parts of the country, such laxity in security could invite a major incident in future.

Responding to the viral video, City Circle Officer (CO) Nitesh Pratap of the Mau Police said the matter falls under the bank's jurisdiction. "The responsibility for security at the ATM rests with the bank. The bank deploys its own security personnel, and only the bank can provide detailed information about the incident," the police officer said.

Locals have said that the bank management should strengthen the ATM's security, surveillance and regular inspection arrangements, so that both customer safety and the bank's property remain secure. Following the viral video, the matter continues to be a topic of discussion across the area.

What Do Banking Rules Say About Such Incidents?

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, ATM booths are meant solely for banking transactions, and sleeping or staying inside them is considered unauthorized access. The incident in Mau, where a man was found sleeping inside an SBI ATM, highlights a failure of the e-surveillance system.

While a Supreme Court order does not make it mandatory for banks to deploy 24-hour security guards at every off-site ATM, adequate digital security and surveillance mechanisms must be in place to ensure safety and monitoring.