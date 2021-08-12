Watch: Sania Mirza, Farah Khan Answer Questions About Their Friendship

Sania Mirza and Farah Khan took part in the 'Questions I Get Asked' challenge

To many, it would seem like Farah Khan and Sania Mirza have an unlikely friendship. Farah Khan is the director behind movies like Tees Maar Khan and Main Hoon Na, while Sania Mirza is one of India's top tennis players. One is 56, the other is 34. One grew up in Mumbai, the other in Hyderabad. At first glance, it would appear as if they don't have much in common. It is not surprising, therefore, that the two are often subjected to curious questions about their friendship. Well, this afternoon, Sania Mirza and Farah Khan got together to answer some of the questions they are asked most often - and they used a popular trend to do so.

Sania Mirza and Farah Khan took part in the viral 'Questions I Get Asked' trend to answer some of the queries they face most often, and their one-word response to these queries kind of brilliant. The trend involves dancing as the questions and the respondent's replies appear as captions on the video.

Sania Mirza shared a video of the challenge on Instagram, revealing that "How are you guys friends even with such a large age gap?" and "One is from sports and the other from films. What do you guys have in common?" are some of the questions she faces are Farah Khan's friend. The two friends simply counter these questions with another question: "So?"

However, the video ends with a note from the two friends: "In spite of distance, age barriers and different background, we are both Best Friends Forever."

"#QuestionsIGetAskedAs @farahkhankunder's best friend," wrote Sania Mirza while sharing the video this afternoon.

Since being posted online, the video has racked up over 3 lakh views and hundreds of comments.

Sania Mirza and Farah Khan have been friends for many years. They even appeared on Karan Johar's chat show together in 2017.

Meanwhile, they are not the only celebrities to take part in the 'Questions I Get Asked' trend that is going viral on Instagram. A few days ago, Gauhar Khan also took to Instagram to answer some questions she gets asked as a married, working woman.

What do you think of this trend? Let us know using the comments section.