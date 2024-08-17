Watch: Russian Content Creator Travels In Mumbai Local Train, Chats With Passengers

The video has accumulated more than 1.1 million views.

A Russian woman recently took to social media to share her travel experience in a Mumbai local train which is often hailed as one of the most crowded trains in the country. The content creator, who goes by the name Mariia Chugurova on social media, shared two videos on Instagram capturing her trip in a general coach on the train. While in the first clip, she was seen outside Mahim railway station, in the second video, she was seen interacting with the local travellers on the train.

"Russian kudi chats with Indians on the local train," she wrote in the caption of one of the clips. In the video, the content creator revealed that there is a separate ladies' coach on the train. But instead of going to that coach, she travelled in the general coach and interacted with a few local travellers. After getting off the train, she said that her experience of the Mumbai local train was good. She even thanked the Indian railways for the safety of women in the trains.

"Surprisingly not packed like a can of sardines this time, so I had the luxury to chat with the sweetest souls on board. And can we talk about the special place for women? India, you know how to treat your ladies right! Grateful for the hospitality and the unforgettable train ride experience!" Ms Chugurova wrote while sharing the clip.

Ms Chugurova shared the video a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1.1 million views and over 77,000 likes.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "After a few years when she goes back to Russia... She will introduce herself to Russians 'Hi, I'm Marie from India'". "Respect for Russian kudi," commented another.

"This is such a sweet video," expressed a third user. "This is amazing girl. She is more Indian than Indian. I love her," said another user.