Retired Colonel Recalls How Daughter Was Harassed On Her Way To Delhi College. See Post

In the wake of the Kolkata rape-murder case, a retired colonel recently took to social media to share why he supports his daughter's decision to settle outside the country. In a post on X, user Col Sanjay Pande shared that his daughter completed her three years in graduation in Delhi. "We, then, lived in a super posh colony in South Delhi. College was 15 minutes walk of which 7 mins was within colony and seven on main road," he said.

The user went on to say that half the route towards her daughter's college was inside a "very premium government auditorium" and the rest was on a footpath with "an institutional area wall". "SAFEST right? No shops, no public, main road, no people and absolutely safe road," he asked. In the following lines, he shared his daughter's harrowing experiences.

With so many posts on ‘women don't come to India' and ‘women go abroad', here is my own story.



"Cars would slow down and guys would ask her to 'accompany'! They would ask 'rate'. I was sure someone would be doing the same with the guys sister, daughter, wife too. In second year I gave her a car exclusively. No stepping on road. Ever," he shared.

The retired colonel posted how when his daughter wanted to settle abroad, he agreed and supported her. "This was 13 years back. She has right to her life. She is abroad since then. I could afford. What about 95% plus who cannot?" he expressed.

The post was shared just a day back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 878,000 views.

Reacting to the post, one user shared, "I lived in South Delhi and each time I had to take an auto or cab at night because of late work, it gave me so much anxiety. Just waiting for the auto made so many men stop and stare. I can totally relate to her."

"It's so sad really. As an Indian woman, I wish someone could teach our men to respect women as human beings. It has to start in every household, every school, every step of the way and I'm not sure how we make it happen but it needs to happen," commented another.

"It's an everyday tale. The fact that a lot of people normalise it and say a woman should learn self defence or fight this or shame the abuser is illogical. Why should women not just step out and go about her day ?!" said a third user.

"It's common behavior. Used to happen routinely in the area outside our hospital, especially if standing at bus stop. One fellow was so persistent I removed the lab coat from my bag and showed him, saying 'arre hasptal se hain, bhai'. He said 'sorry sister' and left," shared a fourth X user.