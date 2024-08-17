Rs 2 Lakh Cash, Gold Earnings And More: Bengaluru Man Claims Movers And Packers Stole Items Worth Lakhs, Firm Reacts

The man claimed that the firm allegedly stole items and cash worth lakhs.

Moving is never easy. It takes time to find a reliable moving company. But even after that, you can deal with missing items or unforeseen fees that can make your moving trip a living nightmare. In one such instance, a Bengaluru man recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his nightmarish incident which led to the "most horrific 48 hours" of his life. In an X thread, the user, Ankit Mayank, shared he shifted his house on August 14th, for which he hired a movers and packers company, Halef International Pvt Ltd. He claimed that the firm's 7-member team allegedly stole items and cash worth lakhs.

"THE MOST HORRIFIC 48 HOURS OF MY LIFE! I had to shift my house on 14th August, for which I had hired a movers & packers company 'Halef International Pvt Ltd' But that turned out to be the worst decision & the biggest nightmare of my life," the man wrote while sharing a video of his messy house.

In the following post, he said that items including a bag worth Rs 8 lakh were missing, while a bag that had Rs 2 lakh, a pair of gold earrings, 2 gold bangles and other important things were stolen too. "Local Police & the company manager himself agreed that it was stolen by their team members," the man wrote.

Further, he said that the movers and packers created an "unimaginable" mess at his house. "All trollies, bags & suitcases are left opened in horrible manner. All the important documents papers are just lying around on the floor. Several of them are missing too, or damaged," he wrote.

"Many expensive things like imported perfumes (Dior), limited edition - 50 year old pens (Gold plated), few bags are still missing/damaged. Several important documents & property papers are missing too. The damage to few furniture & house belongings like cupboards are additional," Mr Mayank continued.

However, he said that the company is "shrugging from the responsibility by saying only their stall is responsible, not us". "Such shamelessness despite the fact that we had hired their services & those thieves were sent by them & were representing the company itself," the man wrote. He also went on to claim that the police too do not seem to be serious.

"Both me & my wife @mrs_roh08 haven't slept for over 48 hours & are living the biggest nightmare of our life. It is emotionally very challenging for my wife as few stolen things belong to her mother who is in coma for the past 15 months. WE ARE MENTALLY & EMOTIONALLY BROKEN," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the movers and packers company responded to Mr Mayank's post, saying that an investigation into the matter is underway. "It's important to remember that every situation has multiple perspectives. Let the police investigation and judicial process reveal the truth based on actual facts and evidence," the company said.

In a lengthy statement, Halef International clarified the sequence of events. It said that the couple did not inform that they were availing the services for the transportation of cash, jewellery and other valuable items. "We had clearly informed them in advance to personally take care of all valuable items prior itself," it said.

The firm also accused the couple of unlawfully detaining the team, confiscating the vehicle keys and holding the employees for 24 hours in their house. "Over the course of 72 hours, the couple made increasingly outrageous claims... this couple is clearly attempting to extort the company by manipulating their social media following and making baseless claims," it added.