Watch: Rescue Personnel Saves Senior Citizen From Flood In Odisha

A video shows a resuce personnel at work in Odisha.

For the last few days, heavy monsoon rainfall has thrown life out of gear in the state of Odisha. According to reports, torrential rain in Sambalpur town in the intervening night of July 21 and 22 caused a flood-like situation in the city. Around 5,000 people were left stranded as the water flooded the streets and entered houses. ANI reports that the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), district police, district administration and five service teams worked together to rescue people marooned in Sambalpur town due to the flood.

Sambalpur: Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), district police, district administration & five service teams rescued people marooned in Sambalpur town due to flood, yesterday. #Odishapic.twitter.com/qmrbXZwYnm - ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2018

Now, an incredible video has emerged which shows a Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force personnel rescuing a senior citizen from the flood. The video, taken on July 22, shows the personnel helping the senior citizen out of neck-deep water.

#WATCH Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force personnel rescues a senior citizen who was stuck in a flooded river in Odisha's Sambhalpur (22.07.18) pic.twitter.com/KRqWLCYfci - ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2018

Shared by ANI just a few minutes ago, the video has already collected dozens of 'likes' and 'retweets.' Many have praised the ODRAF personnel for his courage:

Thank you to Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force.. It is a good job and God bless you always .. - Debasmita Patnaik (@Debasmita4Peace) July 23, 2018

Bravo. Brave work done by the ODRAF team to rescue the people trapped in the flood. And great support by the #Odisha police. Great team work by both the Police and the #ODRAF. - Babu Shetty (@babusehty) July 23, 2018

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force is the government of Odisha's exclusive task force to execute search and rescue operations during natural and man-made disasters.

A few days ago, two cops in Punjab stood in knee-deep water to direct traffic during the monsoon rains, and their efforts were recognized and rewarded.