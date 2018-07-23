Watch: Rescue Personnel Saves Senior Citizen From Flood In Odisha

Watch the incredible video

Offbeat | | Updated: July 23, 2018 10:31 IST
A video shows a resuce personnel at work in Odisha.

For the last few days, heavy monsoon rainfall has thrown life out of gear in the state of Odisha. According to reports, torrential rain in Sambalpur town in the intervening night of July 21 and 22 caused a flood-like situation in the city. Around 5,000 people were left stranded as the water flooded the streets and entered houses. ANI reports that the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), district police, district administration and five service teams worked together to rescue  people marooned in Sambalpur town due to the flood.

Now, an incredible video has emerged which shows a Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force personnel rescuing a senior citizen from the flood. The video, taken on July 22, shows the personnel helping the senior citizen out of neck-deep water.

Shared by ANI just a few minutes ago, the video has already collected dozens of 'likes' and 'retweets.' Many have praised the ODRAF personnel for his courage:

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force is the government of Odisha's exclusive task force to execute search and rescue operations during natural and man-made disasters.

A few days ago, two cops in Punjab stood in knee-deep water to direct traffic during the monsoon rains, and their efforts were recognized and rewarded.

 

