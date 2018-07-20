Gul Panag's Viral Tweet Leads To Hardworking Punjab Cops Being Honoured

Gul Panag praised Head Constable Gurdhian Singh in a widely-shared Twitter post.

On Wednesday, as rain poured down in Zirakpur, Punjab, two cops manned traffic while standing knee-deep in water. Now, their exemplary dedication has been recongnised and they have been rewarded by Punjab Police. According to the Punjab Police, two head constables, Gurdhian Singh and Gurdev Singh, have been honoured for their work by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, and DGP Punjab Suresh Arora.

It was actor Gul Panag who first praised Head Constable Gurdhian Singh in a widely-shared Twitter post.

"...hard working traffic policemen like this gentleman, would be immensely helped by good rain gear and a pat on the back. This is under the Zirakpur flyover, Patiala Road," she wrote, sharing two pictures of the cop directing traffic while standing in water and tagging CM Amarinder Singh.

According to The Tribune, the CM directed the ADGP to honour both the policemen deployed in the Zirakpur area. They were given Rs 1,000 each along with certificates on Thursday.

Netizens also came together to praise the two cops:

