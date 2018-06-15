Manipur IAS Officer Praised For Leading Flood Relief In Waist-Deep Water

Officers in Manipur help with flood relief operations.

Pictures of IAS officer Deleep Singh along within Water Resources Minister Letpao Haokip get into waist deep water to spearhead flood relief efforts in Manipur are storming the net. if these arent heroes, then who are?#UnitedByCulture#humanitypic.twitter.com/xj8gUpo8q6 - Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) June 14, 2018

Deleep singh IAS secretary flood control in blue shirt on the job in flood hit Manipur pic.twitter.com/AJr2tbEC3X - siddharth devverman (@dev63) June 13, 2018

Always a pleasure to see such amazing people serving our Nation.

Hats off to one such #UnsungHero IAS officer Deleep Singh for serving the common in flood hit #Manipur. pic.twitter.com/ddr9EEFx9j - Boman Irani (@bomanirani) June 14, 2018

Flood situation becoming bad to worse all over the State. Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DG, IAS officers, security forces, personal of all Departments and CSOs, all are involved in facing the calamity from dawn to dusk and still goin on. @PMOIndia@rammadhavbjp@RajatSethi86pic.twitter.com/OOdM520fcS - Nongthombam Biren (@NBirenSingh) June 13, 2018