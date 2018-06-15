Manipur IAS Officer Praised For Leading Flood Relief In Waist-Deep Water

Pictures of IAS officer Deleep Singh along within Water Resources Minister Letpao Haokip get into waist deep water to spearhead flood relief efforts in Manipur are storming the net. if these arent heroes, then who are?#UnitedByCulture#humanitypic.twitter.com/xj8gUpo8q6- Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) June 14, 2018
Among those who have shared the picture are Bollywood actor Boman Irani, who wrote "Hats off to one such Unsung Hero IAS officer Deleep Singh for serving the common in flood hit Manipur."
Deleep singh IAS secretary flood control in blue shirt on the job in flood hit Manipur pic.twitter.com/AJr2tbEC3X- siddharth devverman (@dev63) June 13, 2018
Always a pleasure to see such amazing people serving our Nation.- Boman Irani (@bomanirani) June 14, 2018
Hats off to one such #UnsungHero IAS officer Deleep Singh for serving the common in flood hit #Manipur. pic.twitter.com/ddr9EEFx9j
Manipur has experienced severe flash floods in the last few days. The picture of Deleep Singh that has gone viral on social media was originally shared by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Twitter on June 13, who wrote that the situation in the state had gone from bad to worse.
Flood situation becoming bad to worse all over the State. Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DG, IAS officers, security forces, personal of all Departments and CSOs, all are involved in facing the calamity from dawn to dusk and still goin on. @PMOIndia@rammadhavbjp@RajatSethi86pic.twitter.com/OOdM520fcS- Nongthombam Biren (@NBirenSingh) June 13, 2018
Manipur has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges and government offices, after most parts of capital Imphal were flooded.
