Manipur IAS Officer Praised For Leading Flood Relief In Waist-Deep Water

Offbeat | | Updated: June 15, 2018 14:50 IST
Officers in Manipur help with flood relief operations.

A picture of an IAS officer from Manipur standing in waist-deep water to help with flood relief operations has gone viral on social media and earned him much praise and respect. According to the Hindustan Times, the photograph shows flood control secretary Deleep Singh spearheading relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas. The picture is being shared widely on social media, with many praising the IAS officer for his dedication. Manipur's Water Resources Minister Letpao Haokip was also present during the relief operation and hailed a hero. According to the Northeast Now, the two officers were supervising repair of the breached embankment of river Imphal at New Checkon on Wednesday when the photograph was taken.

Also present at the site was Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other ministers and officers.
 
Among those who have shared the picture are Bollywood actor Boman Irani, who wrote "Hats off to one such Unsung Hero IAS officer Deleep Singh for serving the common in flood hit Manipur."
 
Manipur has experienced severe flash floods in the last few days. The picture of Deleep Singh that has gone viral on social media was originally shared by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Twitter on June 13, who wrote that the situation in the state had gone from bad to worse.
 
Manipur has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges and government offices, after most parts of capital Imphal were flooded.

 

