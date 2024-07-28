Watch: Wholesome Love Story Of Japanese Woman And Indian Man Who Run A Hotel In Puri

The video has accumulated more than 72,000 likes.

A rapper, known by his stage name Rapper Big Deal, recently shared a heartwarming love story of his parents on Instagram. Born to an Indian father and a Japanese mother, Samir Rishu Mohanty shared how his parents met and how a hotel in Puri, Odisha, is a testament to their love. "This is the story of my mom and dad," he began in the video. He then goes on to share that his mother first visited Puri when she was a college student and was travelling around the world. After graduating, she decided to settle in Puri and focus on finishing her book.

"She liked Puri a lot. So, after graduation, she wanted to settle down in Puri, continue book writing. But everyone needs a source of income. So, she wanted to build a hotel for Japanese tourists," Mr Mohanty said in Odia. However, his mother could not buy land for her hotel because she was a foreign national. She eventually met his father and got married. "Together they became business partners as they built the hotel and called it 'Love and Life'. This hotel still stands in Puri today," Mr Mohanty shared. "It's a testament to my mom and dad's love story. It's true that some love stories last a lifetime," he concluded.

Watch the video below:

Mr Mohanty posted the video just a few days back, with the caption, "Mummy Bapa. I've shared this with so many people and now this belongs to the world."

The video has accumulated more than 72,000 likes and over 680,000 views. Internet user flooded the comments section with their reactions.

"Agra has Taj Mahal, Puri has Love and Life. Mom sounds like a very ambitious and determined person. Proud of you ma!" wrote one user. "That's such a beautiful story! Thank you for sharing how your parents met," commented another.

Also Read | Woman Writes Epic Product Review On Amazon, Gets Job Offer From Sleepy Owl Coffee Co-Founder

"Lovely!!!! I think love is the only thing that binds people irrespective of caste, creed, culture, religion, place etc," expressed a third user.

"That's such an adorable love story Sameer.. Glad to listen, understand and believe love has no boundaries... Stay blessed dear... I am really glad that we got connected..Keep inspiring the world," added another

A person also recalled staying at this hotel and wrote, "What?? Love and Life is the first hotel in Puri we went to as kids. I still have pictures standing in front of that hotel when I was a kid."