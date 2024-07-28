Woman Writes Epic Product Review On Amazon, Gets Job Offer From Sleepy Owl Coffee Co-Founder

The review then details Prasiddh's struggles with making good coffee.

In the digital age, where online reviews can significantly impact a product's success, one woman's creative and detailed Amazon product review led to an exciting career opportunity. It all began when a coffee enthusiast named Prasiddh dropped an interesting product review of Sleepy Owl Coffee on Amazon.

It wasn't just a typical review but an epic tale of her journey with Sleepy Owl Coffee. Her review caught the attention of Ashwajeet Singh, the co-founder of Sleepy Owl Coffee. Mr Singh, in his LinkedIn post, wrote, "Dear Prasiddh, whoever you are, wherever you are, please reach out to me. Sleepy Owl Coffee needs to hire you."

"What a review—I couldn't stop laughing the whole time. This is copywriting at its best," Mr. Singh continued in his post.

Mr. Singh also shared screenshots of the review written by Prasiddh.



The review, titled 'Where Have My Pots Gone?' read, "I'm sure I was one fluttering 'Do you want coffee?' away from an 'I love you' and confidently skipped the 'Add to Cart' stage and went straight to the 'Shop Now' button.'"

"I walked into my kitchen feeling dejected, dejected, and forlorn. The first thing I see is the only brand name item on the counter: Sleepy Owl Coffee pots," the review reads.

"I opened the dating app folder on my phone. Scrolling isn't enough, but swiping is! I had faith that if I tastefully begged for help, I would end up with a match made in caffeinated heaven. I changed my first picture on the apps to a picture of me and my coffee pots with the message, 'Looking for someone to make frothy coffee with.' Sleepy Owl played the perfect wing-owl for me. Apparently, every man on the internet is a coffee lover, to the point of pure narcissism. I didn't mind! I wanted a man who could make me believe. Believe what? It didn't matter. Just believe worked for me," it read.

The next day the boy texted her and came to her house again.

"He came into the kitchen, made a frothy cup of coffee and I tasted heaven that day. Was it his touch, was it my own Sleepy Owl, was it the love blossoming between us? I don't know, I imagined a daily coffee routine between the two of us. I was lost in that mini coffee date moment and one thing led to another. What was meant to happen...did happen," the review read.

Prasiddh concluded the post by saying, "I'm a copywriter and I love weaving my real-life experiences into actionable chunks of content. And if you make it to the end, stay tuned for my newfound love of reviewing all my Amazon purchases as if I'm writing fan fiction."

The internet loved the review. A user wrote, "Really an engaging review! Giving an animated life to an otherwise sleepy coffee :) & for the cofounder to acknowledge & even make an offer to the prospect. Bravo! *applaud applaud*"

"Fab storytelling. In the world of say everything in 5 secs, this is what we need," another user wrote.

"People in 2018- I'll apply to a job by sending a resume. People in 2023- I'll make a personal brand and land my dream job. Some cool guy in 2024- I'll just write a freaking terrific Amazon review and get hired. Have fun, Prasiddh. We're taking notes," the third user wrote.



