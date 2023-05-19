Watch: Python Found Curled Up In Bar Manager's Desk Drawer, Internet Shocked

The entire incident has left the internet shocked.

Snakes are one of the deadliest and scariest reptiles existing on the planet. However, their unique and amazing abilities often make them fascinating creatures. They are also masters of disguise and possess a special ability to confuse predators with their defensive and offensive tactics. Recently, a carpet python was discovered in a bar manager's desk drawer in Australia. The entire incident has left the internet shocked.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 took to Facebook to share the same. The company posted a picture of the black and yellow snake sleeping peacefully in the drawer. They wrote in the caption, "Snake In Bar Managers Desk Drawer. The manager of a local venue was working at his desk all day and at clock off he happened to open his draw and got the absolute fright of his life when he saw there was a snake inside!"

Further, they also shared a video of them catching the reptile. In the clip, the snake catchers are seen entering the scene with their tools and equipment. They open the drawer and witness the snake clinging to the corner. The people seem surprised looking at the carpet python. The snake catchers then put it in a blue bag and release it into a forest.

Since being shared, the post has amassed 29,000 views and a thousand likes.

"Craziest place I found a snake was in one of my shoes ! The little carpet python was so calm," said a user

A second person said, "Now, the snakes are going to work! Lovely!!"

"Let me go put a lock on my desk drawer. Y'all done really scared me," added a person.

"Amazing how they can get into such small spaces," stated another person.

"Wow that's crazy," said a user.