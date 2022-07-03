Watch: PV Sindhu Dances To Remix Of Viral Songs, Internet Calls Her 'All-Rounder'

The post has garnered more than 221,000 likes and thousands of comments. (File)

Apart from her shuttling skill, star badminton player and two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu is known for her dance skills as well.

Previously, the star badminton player had won millions of hearts by dancing to the tunes of Kacha Badam and Mayakirriye. Now, she recently posted another dance video on Instagram in which she can be seen tapping her feet to another trending audio on the social media platform.

“Whatever makes you truly happy, do that,” PV Sindhu wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

The top badminton player is seen dancing on the remix of two trending audios. The first one being the ‘Head Shoulders Knees and Toes' song and the second being the ‘Gomi Gomi' song. She is seen wearing a pair of black pants, sunglasses and a shrug. She is also seen boasting of her supreme fitness.

Since being shared, the post has garnered more than 221,000 likes and thousands of comments.

One user wrote, “You truly make every Indian happy with how you play. And this one is a nice one, India is proud.” Another called the star badminton player an “all-rounder”. A third said, “PV Sindhu hats off! that's why you are a Good sportsperson and you are damn gorgeous too.”

Meanwhile, on the sports front, the Olympic medalist crashed out in the women's singles quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open Super 750 badminton after losing to nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei on Friday. It was a close contest in the decider as both the shuttlers fought tooth and nail till 12 points before Tai Tzu put Sindhu under pressure with a mix of drop shots and smashes to clinch the third game and keep her title defence hopes alive.