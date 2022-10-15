'Life Lesson': Polar Bear Slides On Ice Sheet To Avoid Breaking It

A video of a polar bear crossing an ice sheet is the Internet's latest source of a life lesson. What makes this video different is that instead of walking on all fours, the polar bear lies down and slides its way on the ice sheet, using its forelimbs to move.
“How to navigate through ice sheet without breaking it - ditto for life. Life lesson from a polar bear,” read the caption of the video shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter.
The clip prompted fascinating responses on the platform. Many highlighted how the polar bear made sure to not break the ice sheet by sliding instead of walking.
“Pura scientific funda lagaya hain polar bear ne. While standing, the weight of the bear is concentrated in a small area but while laying down flat, weight is distributed on an area equal to the bear's body surface area,” a user explained.
Almost everyone called the animal “intelligent”.
Another person wrote, “They are more intelligent than us when it comes to managing chores of life for survival. We may be good for the materialistic world only.”
This user appreciated the life lesson drawn from the clip.
Besides, learning new things keeps our brains active and healthy and helps preserve our mental functions.
Some also wondered how the polar bear could figure out the way to cross the ice sheet without cracking it.
“Increase the surface area of contact and distribute the over all pressure exerted so that at anu square inch there is a very small force acting. Who taught him that?” wrote a user.
One user said that “None teaches them; nature teaches them about survival in inhospitable conditions.”
