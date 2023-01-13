Watch: Pilot's Poetic In-Flight Announcement As 'Three Generations Travel In One Flight'

The video has amassed 5.3 lakh views and 88,000 likes.

A SpiceJet pilot's poetic announcement has been making rounds on social media. A lot of people were charmed by the pilot, Mohit Teotia, for his literary flair and by the humorous element that made the announcements fun.

He took to Instagram to share the video. He informs in the clip that the three generations of his family- his mother, himself and his one-year-old son are travelling in the same flight. He says in the video, "Zameen se upar, khoobsurat hoga asmaan. And also, kisi bhi apaatkalin stithi main, rakhein apni biwi ka dhyaan, kyuki agar nazar bhatki to chala sakti hai teer kamaan (The sky is going to be beautiful above the sky. Please take care of your wife during an emergency situation)." The passengers can be seen cheering him on and smiling in the video.

He also says there are two special people on board- one, "who changed my diaper" and second "who makes me change his diaper."

"Flying Mom and son !" reads the caption of the post. Since being shared, the video has amassed 5.3 lakh views and 88,000 likes.

"I'm speechless for ur speech. How lucky are all the people because they are traveling with you, God bless this lucky time for me too seriously I want to meet u next time I'm booking only spicejet ho skta h lucky time mere sth bhi ho," said one person.

A second person said, "I'm sure all of the passengers and the viewers smiled not only because of your poem but the laugh you gave while saying it. "

"That Happiness of flying family is clearly shown on your face !!" said another user.

"I love your style man," added another user.

A person commented, "You rock brother, always superb speech... ur smiling face."

Many people also left heart emojis on the post.

