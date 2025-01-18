Watch: Passengers Caught Red-Handed Hiding Railway Bed Sheets In Luggage

Indian Railways, which has consistently faced criticism regarding overcrowding, cleanliness, and food quality, is now grappling with a new concern: the alleged theft of railway property by passengers. This incident highlights an additional operational challenge for the railway system.

A viral video from Prayagraj highlights a concerning issue on Indian Railways: passenger theft. The footage shows railway employees inspecting luggage on the platform, where they discovered items like bed sheets and towels that appear to have been taken from train coaches.

Shared on Reddit by user 'whoismayankk', the video has gone viral, garnering over 4,200 upvotes and sparking a flurry of comments. It shows railway staff meticulously inspecting passenger luggage and recovering stolen linens.

See the viral video here:

The Reddit community reacted strongly to the video, with many condemning the passengers' actions and calling for harsher penalties.

A user commented, "People lack civic sense. Very strict rules, less socialism, less empathy is the only way to change course of the society. Society only sees change after a drastic event."

Another user wrote, "How can people steal those dirty blankets? The IRCTC logo is marked on the blankets as well but still people have the audacity to steal."

"People often get offended and sensitive when someone criticises this country. But ask yourself - what is a country if not the amalgamation of people living in it. When a non-insignificant minority of a country of 1.4 billion is morally bankrupt, you end up with a country which views being moral and decent as a weakness. Strap in, this will only get worse," the third user wrote.

The fourth user wrote, "This is one of the reasons indian railways has such a notorious reputation. Even though it is one of the most extensive and well-developed rail networks in the world, the people who use it don't do justice to the service provided to them. For Indian Railways to get a reputation as a world-class railway, people should start using the services as intended and not take advantage of it."



